NFC North Win Totals: Can the Lions Win 5 Games?

Detroit Lions 2021 Outrights Odds

The second-lowest win total on the board for this season is the Detroit Lions. The number sits at five on the FanDuel Sportsbook, with the over at +100 and the under sitting at -120.

They are huge longshots at the FanDuel Sportsbook to win the division. Detroit is sitting at +2100 to take the NFC North and have one of the worst chances in the league to take their division. Only the Houston Texans at +2700 to take the AFC South and the Cincinnati Bengals as AFC North champions at +2300 have longer odds.

Detroit is an even longer shot to win the conference. The Lions have by far the worst odds at +8000 to come out on top in the NFC. Philadelphia at +4400 is next in line on the NFC’s odds board. They also have the second-longest odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at 150-to-1.

Detroit Lions Team Outlook

New Head Coach Dan Campbell came in talking about biting kneecaps and has got a certain vision for this team. Former Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn is the offensive coordinator, and you know, they’re going to run the ball a million times. They often say there are no secrets in the NFL and the team with the least secrets is the Detroit lions.

Talk about the predictability of Anthony Lynn and Dan Campbell in terms of the head coach and offensive coordinator and bet every under in terms of the Lion games. You have an offensive coordinator that 90% of the time wants to run the football. That’s why he’s not a head coach with the Chargers anymore. They had Justin Herbert, and even though he put up dynamic rookie numbers, he did not want to play that style of play. He wants to keep it close to the vest, either win games 17-14 or lose 20-7. That’s not going to win consistently.

The thing they want to do is actually the thing that they are best built for. Detroit does have a good offensive line, and they do have capable running backs. That offensive line can give Jared Goff a clean pocket, which is absolutely required for the former Rams’ quarterback.

That being said, the weapons outside of TJ Hockenson are pretty weak. Hockenson could be a pretty sneaky fantasy element for a lot of you out there. He could be a really good productive tight end this year. But outside of him, they offer nothing in the vertical passing game. They don’t have a deep play threat as they lost Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

The defense offers next to nothing. They were atrocious under Matt Patricia, and it’s hard to imagine them being any better in 2021.

Detroit Lions Total Wins Wager

This team is a hard under for five wins this season. I do not think they can get the five, and I know they can’t get to six. It’s just a matter of whether or not they can push, but putting money on the line right now for the under feels like a strong, confident play.