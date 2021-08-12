NFC South Futures: Buccaneers Are The Play At -185

Can The Buccaneers Win The NFC South?

The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -185 to win the NFC South, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re the biggest favorite of any team in the NFL to win their division, and with the retirement of Drew Brees, rightfully so. Due to the quarterback situation and Michael Thomas’s recent drama, the Saints are a volatile bet at the moment. It’s difficult to see the Falcons overcome all of their shortcomings in recent years to win the division. Carolina may have a better shot at finishing in second place than the public is giving them credit for. Regardless, it’s hard to lay that much juice on any season-long bet. Any Brady injury, and you have a horrible ticket on your hands in terms of value.

Will Age Play A Factor?

As the biggest threat to the Bucs, the Saints have a lot of bad things going on that make them a bit of a stay-away in the market right now. They’re trying to figure out what to do between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, while Thomas may not play until week seven and is like feuding a bit with the franchise. Tampa Bay is somewhat fragile because all their players are old, and they rely on a lot of veterans, which means the cliff comes earlier than you anticipate. A good example came right within this division when Drew Brees started to struggle last season. Peyton Manning fell off a cliff in Denver fairly quickly as well. It’s not the most likely scenario, but it can be hard to feel comfortable wagering on Tampa Bay with so much age on the depth chart.