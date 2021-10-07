NFC West Market: Do The Cardinals Have Value?

The NFC West entered the season as the top choice to be the strongest division in the NFL and it has lived up to the hype through four weeks. No team currently sits below .500 and the Arizona Cardinals have been without question the cream of the crop in the division and the league.

They are the lone undefeated team in the NFL and currently sit at +160 on the FanDuel Sportsbook to win the division after being +475 to win the NFC West prior to the start of the season. We saw a similar start to last season for the Cardinals. They were 5-2 heading into their bye week and collapsed to an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs. Hold off on Arizona as the value is already gone but maybe there is a team behind them that you could see having good value to catch Arizona by the end of the season for the NFC West crown.

NFC West Division Winner Odds