NFL Betting Preview: Week 1 Giants Vs. Broncos

The New York Giants will host the Denver Broncos to open up the NFL season as Teddy Bridgewater will make his Broncos debut after winning the starting job from Drew Lock in the preseason. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be looking to take a step forward after a rocky first two seasons while running back Saquon Barkley makes his return to the lineup following his ACL tear last year.

Will Bridgewater & Saquon Move The Lines?

The line currently favors Denver by 1.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, and following the announcement of Bridgewater as the starting quarterback, we have seen the line move from 1 to 1.5 in Denver’s favor. Keep an eye out for Barkley’s official announcement on starting Week 1 and if it moves the line back towards the Giants. The total is set at 42.5, which is the lowest over/under in the NFL for Week 1. The Giants were 12-4 to the under last season, and Bridgewater is widely known for his conservative playstyle. Look to take New York as home underdogs, especially if you can find a good number if Barkley starts in Week 1.