NFL Betting Preview: Week 1 Giants Vs. Broncos

The New York Giants will host the Denver Broncos to open up the NFL season as Teddy Bridgewater will make his Broncos debut after winning the starting job from Drew Lock in the preseason. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be looking to take a step forward after a rocky first two seasons while running back Saquon Barkley makes his return to the lineup following his ACL tear last year.
Will Bridgewater & Saquon Move The Lines?
The line currently favors Denver by 1.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, and following the announcement of Bridgewater as the starting quarterback, we have seen the line move from 1 to 1.5 in Denver’s favor. Keep an eye out for Barkley’s official announcement on starting Week 1 and if it moves the line back towards the Giants. The total is set at 42.5, which is the lowest over/under in the NFL for Week 1. The Giants were 12-4 to the under last season, and Bridgewater is widely known for his conservative playstyle. Look to take New York as home underdogs, especially if you can find a good number if Barkley starts in Week 1.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.