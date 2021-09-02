NFL Betting: You Must Be Monitoring Line Movement

When Should I Bet On NFL Games?

It’s the first Sunday morning of the NFL season, and as Week 1 is just a few hours away, you are sitting there with zero bets placed. The lines are now sharp as a tack from all of the early money, and the board is as dry as it gets for value. This shows how important it is to watch the lines from the minute they are released the week before. One of the biggest things that can work against the average bettor is not seeking out that early value before the sharp money comes in to adjust the lines. You need to be making bets as early on as possible because we will see some movement, and it’s not going to be favorable most of the time.

Look at these numbers when they first open up on Sunday night or Monday morning and get some action in because that’s the best advantage we have as handicappers. The oddsmakers are throwing out the best lines they can, but they almost always shift once winning sharps place big bets on one side. If you can catch a number that you like before these two, three, or even four-point shifts, it’s going to help you cash a lot more tickets at the end of the season.

The Potential For A Profitable Middle

The other benefit can be going for a middle if you catch a great early number. Say you grabbed the Packers at +3 against the Saints back in July before the news of Rodgers returning to the team. Obviously, his return is a rare circumstance of a large line swing, but now the Packers are -4.5. If you took the Saints side of that number now, you have a 7.5 point middle to work with. This is the benefit of beating the public to these lines. Catch a number you really like, wait for a larger swing or three or more points or past a key number, and get it in on the other side. It’s such an underutilized strategy because the public is typically getting their bets in right before kickoff, where the line isn’t budging unless there is any massive news.

Want To Wager On The NFL?

