NFL Defensive Player of the Year Futures Odds and Analysis

Eventually, someone is going to have dethrone Aaron Donald from the Defensive Player of the Year pedestal he’s built himself. Donald has won the award in three of the past four seasons and enters the year as the odds-on favorite to take the hardware yet again. Only three players have odds shorter than +750, meaning you could create a solid portfolio of futures options on quality players with longer odds. We’re here to distill the betting information into our favorite Defensive Player of the Year wager to make ahead of the season.

Top 10 Odds For NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Aaron Donald +500

Myles Garrett +600

TJ Watt +750

Nick Bosa +1100

Chase Young +1100

Joey Bosa +1700

Khalil Mack +2400

Derwin James +3800

Bobby Wagner +3800

Jalen Ramsey +3800

Defensive Linemen Rule the Top of the Board

There’s no overstating the importance of a strong defensive line. Linemen are the first line of defense for limiting the rush and disrupting the pass. Donald has done that better than anyone else over the last few seasons, but he’s joined by four other players at the top of the Defensive Player of the Year futures board.

Myles Garrett (+600), Nick Bosa (+1100), Chase Young (+1100), and Joey Bosa (+1700) have emerged as candidates to take home the award. Each player is invaluable to their defense, but discerning their importance could change the dynamic of the futures market. As the standard for defensive end rises, it becomes harder to distinguish which player is most valuable. Donald has been the cream of the crop for seasons, but the gap between him and the young up-and-comers is shrinking. With it, so does the edge in backing any of these players with short odds in the futures market.

Any one of the defensive linemen may win this award, but we’re looking for value elsewhere.

Players Are a Function of Their System

Since the turn of the century, there have been 16 different Defensive Players of the Year, with three players winning multiple times (Ray Lewis, J.J. Watt, and Donald). However, only two teams have had multiple winners — the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. It’s no coincidence that both franchises are built on strong defensive systems. The Ravens don’t have any noteworthy players near the top of the futures board, but you will find Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt with the third-shortest odds to win the award. Watt has a few factors working in his favor ahead of the season.

First, Watt led the NFL in sacks last season with 15 and has increased his sack total every year in the NFL. More importantly, Watt does it all. Not only did the Wisconsin product finish last season with the sack lead, but he also led the league with 23 tackles for a loss to go along with two forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, and one interception. Second, Watt has pedigree on his side, being the younger brother of three-time winner J.J. Watt. Most importantly, the younger Watt plays in a defense-first system where he can shine.

Working against him, Watt has been a hold out of training camp, trying to force the Steelers’ hand into signing him to a more player-friendly contract. That puts him behind the eight-ball in getting started this season, and hard to justify the short price.

Jalen Ramsey Continues to Impress

You don’t have to look too far down the futures board to get to some eye-popping odds. There is a trio of players with +3800 odds to win the award and only seven players with better odds than them. Among the trio is a standout player who has been one of the best secondary players in the NFL — Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey finished his first full season with the Los Angeles Rams with career-best metrics. The two-time All-Pro allowed a paltry 4.9 yards per target, which was brought down thanks to allowing a completion percentage of just 50.7%. Ramsey’s absolute metrics relative to his snap count are even more impressive. In coverage, the 26-year-old allowed 345 yards on 36 completions while playing 93% of snaps for the Rams. Throwing to a receiver in Ramsey coverage is a coin flip proposition that quarterbacks are starting to look past.

This could be the best price on Ramsey as the DPOY you get all season, and it’s not worth passing up. Ramsey is in prime football years in a strong defensive system and should be hoisting the award at the end of the season.