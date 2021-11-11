NFL Defensive Player of the Year Updated Futures Odds and Analysis

TOP 10 ODDS FOR NFL MVP

Myles Garrett +250

T.J. Watt +250

Trevon Diggs +700

Aaron Donald +1100

Chandler Jones +3000

Jalen Ramsey +3000

Darius Leonard +3000

Nick Bosa +4000

Joey Bosa +4000

Derwin James +4000

We are past the halfway point of the NFL season, making it an excellent time to reflect on the state of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year futures market. It’s a two-horse race at the mid-point, but things can change in a hurry in the NFL. Four players saw their stock rise from our last update, and one new entry cracked the top 10 for the first time this season.

Myles Garrett (+250)

Garrett remains the odds-on betting favorite to take home the DPOY hardware. His betting price improved marginally from +350 to +250, implying he has a 28.6% chance of winning the award. His on-field metrics support that he’s one of the best. Garrett leads the league in sacks and tackles for loss while recording 33 tackles and one pass deflection. If we extrapolate Garrett’s sacks through the entire 17 game schedule, the former first overall selection is on pace to tie Michael Strahan’s record.

T.J. Watt (+250)

Since the last update, T.J. Watt saw the most significant jump in implied probability, going from 9.1% to 28.6%. Watt seemingly gets better every week, which is reflected in the jump in betting price. The 2020 DPOY finalist has four pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 34 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, and is only 0.5 sacks off Garrett’s pace, with 11.5. Watt does it all, and if he maintains this level through the rest of the season, he could end up better than just a finalist this year.

Trevon Diggs (+700)

Another week another Trevon Diggs interception. Diggs recorded at least one pick in each of the Dallas Cowboys’ first six games but failed to record one in the past two games. The knock on Diggs is that he isn’t immune to giving up big plays. The former second-round pick has seen a jump in his yards per completion and yards per target when in coverage. Overall, he still leads defenders with seven interceptions, 142 yards, two touchdowns, and 12 pass deflections. If he can avoid giving up big plays, he’ll continue to see his DPOY stock rise.

Darius Leonard (+3000)

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker doesn’t have a lot of glamour stats like interceptions or sacks, but his jump in the betting market reflects his rock-solid defensive presence. This season, Darius Leonard has played 100% of snaps in all but one of the Colts games, compiling 67 tackles, two interceptions, an NFL-best four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Leonard has recorded at least seven tackles in each of the past five weeks, with three of his forced fumbles coming over the past four weeks. This is Leonard’s first time in the top 10 this season, and he could climb higher before year’s end.

Jalen Ramsey (+3000)

We also have to check in on our season-opening pick, Jalen Ramsey. The Los Angeles Rams cornerback had an impressive start to the year but has fallen off the pace recently. Ramsey has recorded 17 tackles over the past four weeks, playing 76% or fewer snaps in two of the four games. His completion percentage has jumped, and his yards per target are up to 61.1% and 6.3, respectively. That’s not to say that he hasn’t been productive, though, as Ramsey has recorded two interceptions, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble over the past three weeks. Ramsey has fallen in the betting market, but thankfully he’s still got half a season to turn things around.

