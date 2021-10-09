NFL Defensive Player of the Year Updated Futures Odds and Analysis

TOP 10 ODDS FOR NFL MVP

Myles Garrett +350

Aaron Donald +600

T.J. Watt +1000

Chandler Jones +1600

Joey Bosa +1600

Trevon Diggs +1600

Nick Bosa +2000

Jalen Ramsey +2000

Derwin James +3000

Devin White +3000

We detailed our favorite wager for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year at the start of the season. We’re through four weeks of the season and re-assessing the odds to determine how the futures market has shifted. Aaron Donald has fallen slightly down the futures board, creating a new odds-on favorite to take home the DPOY hardware.

Myles Garrett (+350)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has usurped Donald as the betting favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett leads the league in sacks (6.0), tackles for loss (7), while accumulating 19 tackles and 13 quarterback hits. Bolstering Garrett’s resume is the Browns defense that allows the league’s second-fewest yards and fourth-fewest points. Garrett makes the defensive unit click, and as the Browns stock rises, so does Garrett’s.

Aaron Donald (+600)

Donald’s odds on the futures board have dropped marginally from +500 to +600. There’s an implied 14.3% chance he takes home the award at the current price, which is a 2.4% difference from where he started the season. The reigning defensive player of the year trails Garrett in most metrics, recording fewer sacks (3.0), tackles for loss (5), and quarterback hits (8) than the betting favorite. Donald remains a force, and that’s keeping him high on the futures board.

T.J. Watt (+1000)

A $112 million contract isn’t stopping T.J. Watt from earning his keep. The youngest Watt paces the league in forced fumbles (2) while being slightly off the pace in sacks (5.0) while still managing one fumble recovery, 11 tackles, and eight quarterback hits, playing in one fewer game than most of his counterparts. Like Donald, Watt’s odds in this market have fallen slightly off the opening, but he remains a menace to his opponents.

Trevon Diggs (+1600)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was off the Defensive Player of the Year radar to start the season. Still, the Alabama product has used his second season in the league to establish himself as a premier shutdown corner. Diggs already has five interceptions and eight pass deflections through the first four games of the season, leading the league in both categories. Opponents are mustering a catch rate of 46.2% and just 6.6 yards per target. If Diggs can maintain this pace, he could be leading the DPOY pack at the halfway point.

Joey Bosa (+1600)

Joey Bosa’s value to the Los Angeles Chargers is well known. Bosa has been named to the Pro Bowl in three of the past four years, recording 37 sacks, 199 tackles, and five forced fumbles over that time. He’s on pace for another great year, currently tied for the NFL lead with two forced fumbles, chipping in with 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles. Bosa is a disruptive presence, and similar to Garrett, his stock rises the better the Chargers perform as a unit.

Jalen Ramsey (+2000)

Our season-opening pick to win the Defensive Player of the Year award has seen his value increase through the first four weeks of the season. Ramsey opened the year with +3800 odds to be named DPOY and currently sits at +2000 to win the award. Ramsey needs to outshine Diggs the rest of the way to win the prize, and he has some catching up to do. The Rams’ cornerback has one interception to Diggs’s five and allows a 56.7% completion percentage compared to 46.2%. However, Ramsey has Diggs beat in yards per target, allowing an insane 4.8 yards per target on 30 attempts. One metric that could sway voters, Ramsey has played 100% of defensive snaps through four weeks.

