watch
LISTEN
BUF
12/28 8:15 PM EDT
NE
PIT
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
CLE
MIA
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
BUF
DAL
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
NYG
WAS
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
PHI
BAL
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
CIN
NYJ
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
NE
ATL
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
TB
MIN
1/3 1:00 PM EDT
DET
LAC
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
KC
JAX
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
IND
SEA
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
SF
ARI
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
LAR
GB
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
CHI
LV
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
DEN
NO
1/3 4:25 PM EDT
CAR

NFL DFS Week 16 GPP Recaps