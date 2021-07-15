NFL Early Comeback Player of the Year Odds

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year has a clear favorite in 2021-22, and it’s Dak Prescott who suffered that gruesome leg injury early in the Dallas Cowboys season and is expected to return in time for their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He currently sits at +200 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, and Christian McCaffrey lag behind at +700. Sam Darnold is a bit of a mystery at 17-to-1 as his comeback is less due to an injury rather than just struggling in New York.
Jameis Winston is one to look at with the same price. He wasn’t struggling the way Darnold was, and he got sent away for Tom Brady while the team wins a Super Bowl the first year he’s gone, and he rides the bench in New Orleans. His career has been left for dead while he hasn’t played in two years. If he comes back as quarterback of the Saints and has a massive year this year, this award is his to lose. Nick Bosa is another one to look at +1000 simply because he can put up monster numbers and is coming off a serious injury.
