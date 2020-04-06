2020 NFL Mock Draft: Davis Mattek’s 2.0 Mock

While we do not know all of the details of the 2020 NFL season but we do know that the NFL Draft is for sure starting on April 23rd and that it is probably the most anticipated sporting event of the entire summer! We have had posts on NFL Draft betting for your perusal here on SportsGrid and our own Colin Drew also did an aggregate mock draft with expert consensus picks from across the football industry.

This is my post-combine, pre-smoke screen SZN mock draft. This will not be the final mock draft but as of publication, this is most realistic/probable 2020 NFL mock draft at my disposal.

2020 First Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Quarterback: Do not believe any mock draft that does not have Joe Burrow being drafted by the Bengals as the top overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is going there, and that is that.

2. Washington Redskins Chase Young, EDGE: Before the explosion of the 2019 LSU Tigers, it was Young that was expected to be the first player drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Washington already took their young QB and likely won’t be replacing him this soon. They take the layup with Young.

3. TRADE: Miami Dolphins w/ Detriot Lions

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback: There is enough smoke on trade talks between the Lions and the Dolphins that this seems like a likely trade. The Lions will still be able to get a defensive back that they need and the Dolphins get the QB of the future that their tanking plan needed.

4. New York Giants

Isaiah Simmons, Defensive Playmaker: Very rarely do I get misty-eyed over a defensive player but Isaiah Simmons from Clemson might be the most destructive defensive player in this entire class, including Chase Young. It is hard to trust the Giants to do something intelligent, but this is a layup for them.

5. TRADE: Detroit Lions w/ Miami Dolphins

Jeffrey Okudah, Cornerback: Okudah is undoubtedly who the Lions want to select in the first round of the NFL draft. In this world where they have traded with the Dolphins, they will be gambling on getting one of Okudah or Simmons (whoever the Giants do not select).

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, Quarterback: The Chargers want a new quarterback. There has been some chatter about Jordan Love but if they are able to select Herbert without moving anywhere in the draft, that seems like the direction they will go.

7. Carolina Panthers

Tristan Wirfs, Offensive Tackle: The Panthers traded for Russell Okung to potentially play on the blindside for Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 but Wirfs is the consensus best lineman in this class and will make the Panthers meaningfully better on offense right away.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Mekhi Becton, Offensive Tackle: The Cardinals have the QB, they have the wide receivers, they have the running back. They have everything they need to start scoring points except a high-quality offensive tackle. Becton is a good scheme fit with Kliff Kingsbury.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Derrick Brown, Defensive Lineman: When in doubt, the Jaguars are almost always going to take the best defensive player available. This is not a great draft class for EDGE players, so the Jags are also a trade down candidate.

10. Cleveland Browns

Javon Kinlaw, Defensive Lineman: The Browns are fairly filled out on offense with ODB/Juice/Hooper/Njoku/Chubb/Hunt and they are certainly set at QB. Kinlaw makes sense as a high-impact defensive player.

11. New York Jets

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver: Lamb is the better wide receiver than Jerry Jeudy. Now, that does not mean that Lamb is for sure going to go ahead of Jeudy but he makes more sense as a potential WR1 in New York.

12. Oakland Raiders

Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver: The Raiders being interested in Jeudy is one of the worst kept secrets of the draft. The team needs a real WR1 (and they clearly want one as evidenced by their handling of Antonio Brown) and they believe Jeudy can be that guy.

13. Indianapolis Colts

CJ Henderson, Cornerback: The Colts do not need an offensive tackle or an interior defensive lineman, both positions that have value here. Instead, they will pair newly acquired Xavier Rhodes with CJ Henderson from the University of Florida.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Andrew Thomas, Offensive Tackle: Sign Tom Brady, give him Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J Howard and then draft the best offensive tackle that you can to keep him safe and stationary in the pocket.

15. Denver Broncos

Henry Ruggs, Wide Receiver: There are a lot of positions that the Broncos “need” or could use help on but if they believe that Drew Lock is their franchise QB (and it appears they do), they do not really have a choice but to select a wide receiver in the first round this year.

16. Atlanta Falcons

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE/Linebacker: The Falcons biggest needs are almost always on the defensive side of the ball. They might be interested in a slot wide receiver to replace Austin Hooper/Mohammed Sanu but will likely wait.

17. Dallas Cowboys

Grant Delpit, Safety: This is a pick that I am leaving from the original 1.0 mock draft. The Cowboys need defensive back help big time and I slightly prefer Grant Delpit to Alabama’s Xavier McKinney.

18. Miami Dolphins

Denzel Mims, Wide Receiver: After adding Tua with the third pick, the Dolphins need to give him a vertical playmaker to compliment DaVante Parker. Mims can do it all and will be able to play inside or outside at the NFL level.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Kristian Fulton, Cornerback: The Raiders cornerbacks were one of the worst units in the NFL last season. They gave it up to every team in the air and that will be a focus of their draft this year. Fulton isn’t Jeff Okudah but he grades well from various rankers.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jordan Love, Quarterback: It is an open secret that despite that short period of Minshew Mania in Jacksonville last season, the organization does not view Minshew as their primary answer at the QB position. While I am not personally high on Love, the NFL seems to like him.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Xavier McKinney, Safety: If Henry Ruggs is gone at this spot, Eagles fans are going to be depressed but they have a bigger hole at defensive back than they do at wide receiver. McKinney and Delpit are both legit first round safety prospects and the Eagles should be happy with this pick.

22. Minnesota Vikings (Via Buffalo Bills)

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver: For whatever reason, the Vikings decided it was time to move on from Stefon Diggs. This is a super deep WR class so they likely thought they would find a cheaper, younger alternative to Diggs and they can do that in Jefferson as a boundary wide receiver.

23. New England Patriots

Kenneth Murray, Linebacker: While Patriots fans would probably prefer a quarterback (Jalen Hurts) or a flashy wide receiver, the Belichiks are probably going to view the defensive side of the ball as how they can win in 2020 without Tom Brady.

24. New Orleans Saints

Patrick Queen, Linebacker: Most mock drafts have the Saints taking a wide receiver (very unlikely with the signing of Emmanuel Sanders) or a QB but both seem impractical. Queen is an immediate impact player for New Orleans.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Josh Jones, Offensive Tackle: I expect this selection to get a bit of criticism so let me explain. The Vikings need offensive lineman. Kirk Cousins is much, much better in a clean pocket than not. They lost Xavier Rhodes but this feels a little early for Trevon Diggs (especially with the relation to Stefan).

26. Miami Dolphins

Jalen Reagor, Wide Receiver: The Dolphins are very likely to spend this third first-round pick on a wide receiver. Many think that it is going to be Tee Higgins but I doubt that he goes in the first round at all.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE: No team needs EDGE help more than the Seahawks after blowing last year’s top pick on L.J Collier. Gross-Matos is a frequently suggested selection for the Seahawks.

28. Baltimore Ravens

Laviska Shenault Jr., Wide Receiver: The Ravens wide receivers last year were HORRIBLE. They invested heavily with Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown but were left playing Seth Roberts and Willie Snead meaningful snaps. Shenault is a good scheme fit as a run blocker.

29. Tennessee Titans

Zack Baun, Linebacker: Nothing says TENNESSEE TITANS FOOTBALL like selecting a Wisconson Badgers linebacker in the first round of the NFL draft after paying Ryan Tannehill.

30. Green Bay Packers

Chase Claypool, Wide Receiver/Tight End: This will probably be the only mock draft you see with Claypool in the first round but I love this pick. Claypool is the perfect “big slot” or “move tight end” and the Packers desperately need the help.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Trevon Diggs, Cornerback: The rich get richer as the 49ers add a stud Alabama defensive back to their Super Bowl-quality defense.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Biabasz, Interior Offensive Line: It is not as sexy as projecting D’Andre Swift or Jonathan Taylor to the Chiefs but it is extremely likely that the Chiefs actually make a good pick to help the team instead of doing something stupid.