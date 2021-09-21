NFL Future: Justin Fields at the Helm

Those Bears fans who clamored for Justin Fields to play immediately got a glimpse of what that might look like in Week 2. Fields replaced Andy Dalton at quarterback after the latter had to leave the game with a knee injury.

The Ohio State product went 6-of-13 for 60 yards and an interception. He was also sacked twice for a loss of 25 yards and finished with a Total QBR of 4.4.

In comparison, Dalton went 9-for-11 for 56 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a Total QBR of 81. Perhaps a whole week of taking practice reps with the first team will help Fields feel more at ease.

It’ll be interesting to see how this week unfolds because an MRI of Dalton’s knee revealed just a bone bruise for an injury some feared to be much more severe.

Chicago will head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 3. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Bears as a 7.5-point underdog, and sharp bettors have wasted little time in backing them at that price.