NFL MVP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

TOP 10 ODDS FOR NFL MVP

Kyler Murray: +450

Josh Allen: +600

Patrick Mahomes +800

Dak Prescott +900

Aaron Rodgers: +900

Justin Herbert: +900

Matthew Stafford: +900

Tom Brady: +1200

Lamar Jackson: +2500

Russell Wilson: +3400

Four weeks into the NFL season and the cream has separated themselves in the race for the Most Valuable Player in the league. Prior to the season, Patrick Mahomes led the list at 5-1, double the odds of his closest competitor.

Kyler Murray (+450)

After not being on this list to start the season, Kyler Murray has shot up the MVP board to find himself sitting right at the very top. Murray has led the Cardinals to a 4-0 record and the only team left in the league with a chance to join the 1972 Dolphins as the NFL’s only perfect team.

Josh Allen (+600)

Allen opened the season at 13-1, and following the Bills’ fast start, he has landed in the number two spot following the season’s first month. A must-see matchup on Sunday night will likely decide who has the edge between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes as the biggest threat to Murray.

Patrick Mahomes (+800)

The odds of winning the MVP before the season started has dropped to third on the list after a relatively slow start to the season. Stuck in the AFC West basement, the Chiefs and Mahomes have a crucial showdown with the Buffalo Bills Sunday night. With a more manageable schedule upcoming, expect Mahomes to be right around the top of the list, not just next month but all season.

Dak Prescott (+900)

Prior to the season starting, Dak Prescott wasn’t even on the list for MVP candidates, but just like the other names, Dak has shot up the odds board. Sitting at 3-1 in a division that nobody expected much out of, the Cowboys seem like the class of the division and on cruise control for the division title. As long as Dallas is firing on all cylinders offensively and keeping the wins coming, there is no reason to expect Dak to fall from this list.

Aaron Rodgers (+900)

After a tumultuous off-season and a horrible loss on Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers have rolled off three straight wins to get to the top of the NFC North and has Rodgers back in the MVP conversation. In what may be his last year in Green Bay colors, look for Rodgers and the Packers to be up there all year.

Justin Herbert (+900)

Another person not on this list at the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, has proved his rookie season was not a fluke. Playing in the rugged AFC West, Herbert led the Chargers to a key win in Kansas City in Week 3 and has them tied for the division lead at 3-1. However, the schedule does not get easier, so expect Herbert to potentially fall from this list as the weeks progress.