NFL MVP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

TOP 10 ODDS FOR NFL MVP

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Patrick Mahomes: +500

Aaron Rodgers: +1000

Tom Brady: +1200

Josh Allen: +1300

Dak Prescott: +1700

Lamar Jackson: +1700

Matthew Stafford: +1700

Russell Wilson: +2000

Justin Herbert: +2000

Kyler Murray: +2300

With the NFL season set right around the corner, it’s time to examine the leading contenders and pretenders in the 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player race.

Patrick Mahomes (+500)

The 2018 NFL MVP headlines a star-studded list for the league’s best player. Since his 5,000-yards passing and 50 touchdown season three years ago, Mahomes has put up consecutive 4,000 passing yard seasons to go with 64 TDs through the air and 14 on the ground. The combination of speed and arm strength has the Chiefs and Mahomes at the top of almost all betting markets.

Aaron Rodgers (+1000)

Last season’s MVP sits as the second favorite heading into this season. The three-time most valuable player had some public spats with the Green Bay Packers since the end of last season, but he remains a constant contender for the league’s top individual honor as long as he is playing. There is a strong chance this is Rodgers’s last season at Lambeau Field, and if anyone will go out on top, it’s Mr. Discount Double Check.

Tom Brady (+1200)

At what age will Tom Brady no longer be a legitimate contender for this award? The 2021 Super Bowl MVP and three-time regular season most valuable looks to keep up his ageless play well into his 40’s. The question mark surrounding this pick appears to be that winning the Super Bowl over an individual prize seems to be his priority. But the surrounding cast is there for #12 if he plans to leave his mark on this year’s season.

Josh Allen (+1300)

A newcomer to this list after a brilliant showing last year is the 25-year old Bills quarterback. After finishing second in last season’s race, Allen is looking to take the next step in his career. In Buffalo, expectations haven’t been this high since legendary Bills signal-caller Jim Kelly was annually in the MVP conversation while leading the team to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s. Led by Allen and his explosive arm, the Bills hope their QB can lead the club to Super Bowl glory to go along with some personal hardware in his fourth year in the league.

Lamar Jackson (+1700)

Two seasons ago, it was Lamar Jackson who won this award. Now he ranks as the fifth favorite heading into this year. Jackson is a dual-action threat who, more often than not, rips defenses apart with his legs and not his arm. Jackson will need to post another 1,000 yard rushing season and put the Ravens at the top of the AFC North if he plans on another MVP season.

Christian McCaffery (+5000) and Derek Henry (+5000)

The first two non-quarterbacks come in well outside the top ten at 50-1. The last time a QB did not win the MVP was in 2012 and 2013, when Adrian Peterson took the prize in back-to-back seasons. Since it has been close to a decade, it seems unlikely that trend will change with so many viable options at the pivot position. But if you are looking to go a little off the board for some potential value, look no further than McCaffery and Henry.