NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Futures Updated Odds and Analysis

As we reach the season’s midway point, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have completely shifted since the preseason as some newcomers have shined while others have underperformed in the opening weeks. With Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase impressing out of the gate and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones holding his own, they remain the current favorites to win the award. Let’s take a look at the updated odds and see where the value may lie.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Top 10 Odds For NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Is Ja’Marr Chase Slipping?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase flew to the top of the odds board following his unexpectedly dominant start to the season. In the first seven weeks, Chase racked up 35 receptions for 754 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Early on, Ja’Marr was already being discussed amongst some of the best wide receiver rookie seasons we have ever seen. This could certainly still be the case, but the newcomer has slowed down a bit in the past couple of weeks with just nine receptions for 82 yards and a score in his past two outings. He remains the odds-on favorite at the FanDuel Sportsbook, but a few more down weeks and you may see New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones take over if he continues to impress under center. Buyer beware on Chase, but another breakout week or two, and this price will surely get steeper once again.

Mac Jones Getting it Done in New England

If you play out the remainder of the season, it’s hard to find a scenario where the New England Patriots make the playoffs, and the award doesn’t go to quarterback Mac Jones. Although his numbers and play aren’t overly flashy, he is leading a group in his rookie season that has now ripped off three straight wins and would be in the playoffs as things stand as the seventh seed. In nine starts, Jones has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,135 yards, ten touchdowns, and seven interceptions on his way to a 5-4 record. If Chase does end up fizzling out a bit towards the end of the season, this award very well could be Jones’s with no other clear contenders in the mix as things stand.

Could Justin Fields Make a Late Charge?

It was a rough start to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’s NFL career after taking over nine quarters to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. The stats still aren’t quite there for the rookie, and this is certainly a longshot regardless of what the second half of the season may hold. Fields has completed just 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,282 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions. While his 52 rushes for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns help his case, we’ll need to see more from Fields in the back nine of the schedule if he has any chance to win this award. If his strong Monday Night Football showing in a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was enough to convince you, he might be worth a flyer in a buy-low spot before he starts making outings like that a regular occurrence.