NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Futures Updated Odds and Analysis

As we’re nearly a quarter of the way into the season, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have completely shifted since the preseason as some newcomers have shined and some have underwhelmed in the opening weeks. With Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase impressing out of the gate and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones holding his own, they are the current favorites to win the award. Let’s take a look at the updated odds and see where the value may lie.

Top 10 Odds For NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Jones Feels Like The Safe Pick

Between the end of the preseason and the team’s home opener, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s decision to release starting quarterback Cam Newton and upgrade rookie Mac Jones to starter already shot him up the odds board, and his play so far has made him the current co-favorite. In four starts, Jones has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,012 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. They aren’t glamorous numbers, but he has done enough to keep them in nearly every game they’ve played and could easily be sitting at 3-1 rather than 1-3. His performances have improved with each week, and if he leads them to a respectable record come January, it’ll be hard to keep this trophy out of his hands. In a trusted system that keeps him out of trouble along with a strong defense keeping them in games, Mac Jones can thrive through the rest of the season and have a shot at this award.

Chase Skyrockets To The Top

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been the best rookie so far this season, and it’s not really close. The former LSU standout has shown his clear chemistry with former teammate and current quarterback Joe Burrow, as he has made 17 receptions on 25 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in just four games. The only reason Chase’s odds aren’t completely separated from the pack yet is that a wide receiver hasn’t taken home the honors since Odell Beckham Jr. did in 2014. He is surrounded by four quarterbacks who will all be starting in Week 5 and three of them who have taken over the starting job for the foreseeable future. If the season ended today, it’s Chase’s award. But if any of these quarterbacks catches fire, he may have to continue this torrential pace to be this year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Buy Low On Zach Wilson

If you are a believer in what you saw in Week 4 from New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, there isn’t a better time than now to buy in on him being this year’s award-winner. His first three weeks were as treacherous as the start of an NFL career can be, but flashes of his talent were indeed on display in an overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Jets’ first three opponents – the Panthers, Patriots, and Broncos – have all proven to be elite defenses and have stifled even some of the league’s veterans when facing them. The expectations in New York are so low that solid stats along with a season right around .500 may be enough for Wilson to have a case for this award at the end of the season. The value seems to be gone on the other rookie quarterbacks in this class, and if Wilson is going to make a run for this award, it’s likely the lowest price you’ll see him at all season.