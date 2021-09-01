NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Look To Kyle Pitts At +1100

The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is all about production, and one player that could be heavily called upon to produce is Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons. You won’t have to worry about Pitts not starting in Week 1, which is likely the case for some rookies like Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

The former Florida product might be 6’6″ and 240 lbs., but he’s not your typical tight end given his 4.44 40-yard dash time.

Per Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network, Pitts lined up wide on over 35 percent of his snaps with the Gators last season. He also boasts an impressive wingspan of 83 3/8 inches. That allowed him to catch passes thrown more than four feet away from his body at a higher rate than any other pass catcher (including wide receivers) from the past two draft classes.

In Pitts’ final season at Florida, he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in just eight games. Imagine the threat he’ll pose for defensive coordinators who will be tasked with trying to stop him inside the red zone. He’s already entering the league with an NFL-type body.

The size advantage he had in college will likely be the same in the NFL as well.

He’s what many pundits have described as a generational type of talent. If you’re looking down the betting board and didn’t get the best number with players like Zach Wilson or Mac Jones, grabbing Pitts at 10-to-1 is still pretty good value any day of the week.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.