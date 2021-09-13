NFL Outlooks: 49ers’ Jason Verrett’s Potentially Season-Ending Injury

The injury bug haunts the San Francisco 49ers as cornerback Jason Verrett is feared to have torn his ACL against the Detroit Lions. It was one of those injuries where it looked like Verrett got his foot stuck in the turf at Ford Field. If the worst is confirmed, it will mark the second time in Verrett’s career to have suffered the injury.

Verrett recovered the first time, but this could be a season-ending injury and a career-ender.

The former TCU product was a first-round pick in 2014 with the San Diego Chargers. But his time in the league has been marred by multiple knee and shoulder surgeries throughout his career. He already missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons altogether due to injuries.

His current contract is a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with $4.5 million guaranteed.

Hopefully, the news isn’t what many fear, and we can see Verrett back on an NFL field again. His loss could put a damper on the 49ers’ chances to return to the Super Bowl.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists their odds at +1300.