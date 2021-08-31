NFL Player Props: Christian McCaffrey O/U 11.5 TD

Stop right now if you’re thinking of fading Christian McCaffrey’s offensive production this season. For McCaffrey to go under, it probably means he missed some games due to injury. And if that’s what you’re rooting for, then you probably also spend your weekends moonlighting as the Grinch.

One thing we know is that the Carolina Panthers will practically force-feed the ball to Mccaffrey when they get near the goal line. Sam Darnold likely isn’t running any quarterback keepers behind a pulling guard. Trickeration has never been one of his strong suits.

And as good a phenom as McCaffrey is in fantasy football, taking an under in any of his props, whether it’s receptions, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, or receiving, is almost sacrilegious.

Since McCaffrey became the feature back in Carolina, he’s scored at least 13 touchdowns in two of his three seasons. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and get back to racking up over 1,900 yards from scrimmage.

Take the over in his player prop of 11.5 touchdowns this season.

