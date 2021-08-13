NFL Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview
August 13Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cincinnati Bengals in week one of the preseason on Saturday night with the surprise news being that Tom Brady will start this game and see a drive or two according to head coach Bruce Arians. This one is mildly intriguing because it has basically nothing to do with a rookie quarterback or any sort of quarterback competition on either side of the football. The Buccaneers are currently listed as six-point favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying a number that large in the preseason is tough because you often question the motive of some of these teams.
Do The Buccaneers Want To Win?
Does Tampa Bay even really care about this game in the slightest? It’s been made clear that from a Bengals perspective, they’re trying to get some good feelings back on quarterback Joe Burrow after his return from his knee injury has been a bit shaky at training camp from what the media is hearing. With the slim possibility that Burrow isn’t ready for week one of the regular season, the Bengals may want to get a fair amount of reps in with Brandon Allen, who has NFL experience. Whereas for the Buccaneers, Blaine Gabbert is the backup but they really don’t want much happening to him either because Brady is one hit away from Gabbert becoming the guy. The edge here feels like it’s with the Bengals getting nearly a touchdown in a game that Tampa just shouldn’t care for whatsoever.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.