NFL Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cincinnati Bengals in week one of the preseason on Saturday night with the surprise news being that Tom Brady will start this game and see a drive or two according to head coach Bruce Arians. This one is mildly intriguing because it has basically nothing to do with a rookie quarterback or any sort of quarterback competition on either side of the football. The Buccaneers are currently listed as six-point favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying a number that large in the preseason is tough because you often question the motive of some of these teams.

Do The Buccaneers Want To Win?

Does Tampa Bay even really care about this game in the slightest? It’s been made clear that from a Bengals perspective, they’re trying to get some good feelings back on quarterback Joe Burrow after his return from his knee injury has been a bit shaky at training camp from what the media is hearing. With the slim possibility that Burrow isn’t ready for week one of the regular season, the Bengals may want to get a fair amount of reps in with Brandon Allen, who has NFL experience. Whereas for the Buccaneers, Blaine Gabbert is the backup but they really don’t want much happening to him either because Brady is one hit away from Gabbert becoming the guy. The edge here feels like it’s with the Bengals getting nearly a touchdown in a game that Tampa just shouldn’t care for whatsoever.