NFL Preseason: Jaguars Vs. Saints Betting Preview

Monday Night Football returns (sort of) tonight as the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints battle it out in Week 2 of the preseason. The Saints are four-point favorites and sit at -200 on the moneyline, with the total currently at 39.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Quarterback Battles On Both Sides

Both teams make for an exciting watch with Jacksonville quarterback and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence in his second start, while the Saints will let quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston battle it out for the starting job this season. On top of featuring the number one overall pick, the Jaguars have a quarterback competition of their own – at least if you ask head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer has yet to announce who will be their starter in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, which means that there will be some hard-fought, meaningful reps from Gardner Minshew in Monday night’s outing. With four different quarterbacks looking to make a strong impression tonight, it should be an exciting and eventful game for more than just the first drive or two in New Orleans.