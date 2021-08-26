NFL Preseason: Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Preview
The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the preseason on Saturday night as Seattle is seeking its first warmup preseason win of the year. Los Angeles is getting 5.5 points on the FanDuel Sportsbook largely due to no action being given to almost any starters so far.
Backups Have Surprised For Chargers
With Justin Herbert not playing a snap in the preseason, plenty of time has been given to quarterbacks Easton Stick and Chase Daniel. Daniel has been mediocre, which is what you’d expect from a player who has been a backup for over a decade. Stick has looked really solid through the preseason, which may give some value to taking the Chargers in the game. He’ll be getting a fair amount of playing time and has a really strong completion percentage so far without throwing an interception. They could certainly win this game outright, and this number feels far too large for the Chargers with how their backup quarterbacks have performed. Take the LA against the spread and seriously consider taking them on the moneyline at that attractive +190 price.
