NFL Preseason: Take The Raiders to Cover against the 49ers
August 27Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to San Francisco on Sunday to take on the 49ers in their final preseason game before the regular season gets underway. The Raiders are 3.5 point underdogs on the FanDuel Sportsbook even after winning their preseason games against the Seahawks and Rams.
How Will Las Vegas Approach This Game?
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is 8-2 in preseason football since returning to the Raiders. Gruden is typically a coach that takes these games seriously and wants to compete in them. He has always been that type of coach, and it doesn’t seem like he will change that stance any time soon. Third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman has played every down so far of the preseason, and even though he has struggled, it gives them some stability in who will be under center for all four quarters.
Consider taking the Raiders and the points here and a possible stab at their +150 price on the moneyline.
