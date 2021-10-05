NFL Preview: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will look to exact a small slice of revenge against the Chiefs when they head back to the site of their AFC Championship loss. Buffalo lost the game 38-24 after jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The Chiefs went on to the Super Bowl but were beaten handily by the Buccaneers, 31-9.

Kansas City said all the right things in the offseason about how they planned to improve the team. It made a concerted effort to rebuild the offensive line, which Tampa Bay exploited in the Super Bowl. However, the defense continues to be a problem as the Chiefs have allowed the second-most points in the league (31.2). That’s a big reason why they’re at the bottom (2-2) of a very competitive AFC West division.

As for the Bills, they’ve put together a three-game winning streak after opening the season with a home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This rematch figures to draw plenty of attention from the betting public as the lookahead line listed the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite. Now, that number’s down to 2.5 after some early action from sharp bettors. Buffalo hasn’t entirely played the most formidable competition this season, but two defensive shutouts in the last three weeks are enough to warrant some attention.

Get into the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.