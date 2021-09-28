NFL Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Cincinnati opened up as a 6.5 point favorite, but that number’s been bet up to 7.5. The Bengals are 2-1 after a convincing 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jaguars are still looking for their first win in the Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer era.

Jacksonville is currently listed at 16:1 to go winless in the 17-game season and +350 to be the last winless team in the league. The truth is that the Jaguars are not the worst team in the NFL. That infamy belongs to the one and only New York Jets. The Jaguars will play the Jets in Week 16, which would be an excellent opportunity to get in the win column. Just don’t expect them to pick up that first win on Thursday during a short week.

If you don’t want to lay the 7.5 points with the Bengals, you might want to look at the total that opened at 47 but now sits at 46.5.

Through three games, Cincinnati ranks seventh with 18 points allowed per game. Given the struggles of rookie quarterbacks, it’s tough to expect a lot out of Jacksonville in this spot — particularly in Lawrence’s first NFL prime-time game.

Get in on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.