NFL Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

NFL fans will be pinching themselves on Thursday night when the Seattle Seahawks welcome in the Los Angeles Rams. This game figures to be the best Thursday night game of the season thus far. Both teams will meet again after the Rams 30-20 victory in last year’s wild-card round.

The Rams were bet up a half-point after opening as a one-point road favorite. The look-ahead line had the Seahawks as a one-point favorite, but now the odds have entirely flipped. Much of this line movement likely has to with the Rams’ hot start while the Seahawks have been lukewarm at best. Seattle did manage to get back to .500 with a 28-21 victory over the 49ers.

But here’s something to keep in mind: Short home underdogs tend to be overlooked from a value standpoint. If the Rams are as good as advertised on offense with the Seahawks struggling on defense, why isn’t this number bigger?

The fact is that this is a divisional game, and both teams are very familiar with one another. When you look at it that way, it’s much easier to identify the intrinsic value in this spot with the home underdog.

