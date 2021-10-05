NFL Preview: New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons will kick off Week 5 on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. Atlanta’s a three-point favorite with a total of 46.5.

New York comes into this game after an overtime victory for its first win of the season.

As for Atlanta (1-3), its defense wasn’t up to the task again after allowing the Washington Football Team to march 76 yards for a touchdown and a 34-30 lead with just 33 seconds remaining in the game.

Neither team would exactly qualify as the best the NFL has to offer for our English counterparts across the pond. As a result, it’s tough to get excited about this matchup, and if that’s the case, it’s probably a game that’s worth staying away from at the betting window.

There’s no need to force a play if it’s not there and who needs the aggravation that early in the morning before you even have your cup of morning joe. Instead, do some morning chores and maybe have the game on in the background while remaining stress-free.

What’s impressive is how the NFL continues to ring the cash register even with such a lousy game over in London. Because of the league’s global popularity, there’ll likely still be a packed house at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will justify even more games to continue overseas.

Get into the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.