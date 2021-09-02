NFL Week 1: Green Packers Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Preview

A Line That Just Can’t Sit Still

The Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the NFL season, and this one has taken headline after headline to make these numbers shift. This line opened in May with the Packers as three-point underdogs before anyone knew if quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play another down in a Green Bay uniform. Once his return was confirmed in July, the line quickly moved, making the Packers the three-point favorites. With the game now being played in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida damages in New Orleans, the Packers are popping up as 4.5-point favorites at some books, but the game is still off the board at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indoor -> Outdoor, But No Movement on the Total?

As a neutral field matchup, there shouldn’t be any home-field advantage baked into our new line when it comes out. This spread should strictly be how many points better the oddsmakers think the Packers are over the Saints. The most interesting aspect is that with the game being in Jacksonville now, it has been moved out of a dome and into an outdoor stadium. Rodgers is somehow even better than usual in a dome, and naturally, the perfect conditions of a dome tend to favor quarterbacks on passing downs. Yet, the total has not adjusted from 50.5, which is something to keep an eye on.