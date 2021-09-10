NFL Week 1 Line Movement Report

One of the most interesting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest line movements so far for NFL Week 1.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team – LAC -1 to WFT -1.5

The Chargers opened up as small road favorites against the Football Team. That said, the majority of the money on this game has landed on the Football Team. They’ve received 66% of the spread dollars on FanDuel Sportsbook, so it seems like bettors are trusting their outstanding defense. The Chargers also have a key injury at the moment involving Austin Ekeler. He was a DNP at practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, and the Chargers have no proven running backs behind him on their roster. He is tentatively expected to suit up on Sunday, but there’s no guarantee he makes it through the full contest.

Denver Broncos @ New York Giants – DEN -1 to DEN -3

The Broncos have become bigger favorites as the week has progressed. They’ll be headed to New York to take on the Giants, and the spread is now up to three points. The big news with the Broncos is that Teddy Bridgewater won their quarterback competition in the offseason, and he has historically been one of the most profitable quarterbacks against the spread. He owns a career record of 35-14 against the spread during the regular season, making him the fifth-most profitable quarterback dating back to 2004. Only Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning have made bettors more money during the regular season over that time frame.

Kenny Golladay also told reporters the Giants’ offense could “start slow” after Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Saquon Barkley were limited during the offseason.

Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints – Saints -2.5 to Packers -3.5

Unfortunately, this line move has to do with Mother Nature more than anything else. New Orleans is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which has forced the Saints to move this game to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. That means they will lose the benefit of playing in the Superdome, which has historically been very friendly for the Saints. That said, head coach, Sean Payton still has an impressive track record on the road or at a neutral site, posting a mark of 68-50-2 against the spread.

Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts – Total has moved from 52.0 to 48.5

The total on this game has already dipped by 3.5 points, despite there being no real injuries of note. The bigger reason is the betting activity. The under has received 52% of the total bets in this contest, but those bets have accounted for 82% of the dollars. There have also been plenty of “steam moves” tracked on the under, which occur when large groups of bettors make the same wager at the same time. Both of those signs point towards the sharps liking the under, so the total has been adjusted.

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs – Total has moved from 52.5 to 54.5

The total on this game has increased since opening. That makes sense when the Chiefs are involved, and the over has gone 24-21 in regular-season contests with Mahomes under center. The over is also a perfect 3-0 during Mahomes’ career during Week 1. These two teams combined for just 39 in their playoff matchup last year, but both squads can definitely put points on the board.