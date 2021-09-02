NFL Week 1: Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots Betting Preview

The New England Patriots are taking on the Miami Dolphins to open things up in Week 1 with a division rivalry that’s closer now than it has ever been. The Patriots are currently 2.5 point favorites with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Could This Be An Ugly Under?

With two average to low-scoring offenses going up against solid defenses, the under looks like it could be in play here. Both matchups from 2020 went under this total, and we also have a rookie quarterback for the Patriots in Mac Jones. Don’t forget the Dolphins starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is in just his second year. New England’s defense was good last season, ranking eighth in points per game allowed, and a lot of their key players returning this season either opted out or weren’t healthy in 2020. With the D coming back at full strength and two offensive units that aren’t known for racking up points, look towards the under in this game because it will likely be a struggle for both offenses to put up points.