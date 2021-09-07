NFL Week 1 Opening Odds Analysis

The NFL season is finally upon us as we are just a few days away from the season’s kickoff in Tampa Bay on Thursday night as the Buccaneers take on the Cowboys. The lines are officially up for every game in Week 1, and we are going to take a deep dive into how some of the numbers have shaped up and what it may mean for Sunday’s action.

Green Bay Packers Vs. New Orleans Saints, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Packers -200 | Saints +168

Spread: Packers -4 (-110) | Saints +4 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +1200 | Saints +3000

Green Bay Packers Vs. New Orleans Saints Opening Line Analysis

This matchup has seen the most line movement out of any Week 1 game thus far, and rightfully so with all of the headlines that have taken place since the line’s opening back in May. The Packers opened at +3 with the uncertainty of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s future with the franchise following his expression of dissatisfaction with how he has been treated as the franchise’s cornerstone. Following his announcement to remain in Green Bay, the number flipped six points towards the Packers in a few weeks. As of early August, Green Bay was now three-point favorites over New Orleans.

The next needle-mover was the impact of Hurricane Ida on the city of New Orleans and the immediate future of where the Saints are going to play football. The team announced they had been practicing in AT&T Stadium due to the effects of the storm, and just days later, this game had to be relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, rather than be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. With the loss of home-field advantage for the Saints, the Packers are now four-point favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook, which completes a full touchdown swing in their favor in the last three months.

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +280 | Buccaneers -350

Spread: Cowboys +7.5 (-115) | Buccaneers -7.5 (-104)

Total: 52 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +3000 | Buccaneers +650

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opening Line Analysis

The Cowboys and Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will open things up on Thursday night in Tampa. As most Super Bowl champions become in the following season, the Buccaneers will regularly be one of the public’s favorite teams to bet on in the week leading up to their games. Tampa Bay opened at -6 and has now been bet up beyond a touchdown to -7.5. It felt like it could have been attributed to the injury status of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but since the team declared him a “full go” last week, the line hasn’t budged. Some of the reasoning behind the large handle on the Bucs may be due to returning nearly every important piece from last year’s team, as well as Tom Brady having an impressive 14-4 record in Week 1 in his career as well as 5-1 in Week 1 following a Super Bowl win. Don’t be surprised if this line inflates another half-point or point by kickoff on Thursday.

Denver Broncos Vs. New York Giants, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -154 | Giants +130

Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-120) | Giants +2.5 (+100)

Total: 41.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +5000 | Giants +7500

Denver Broncos Vs. New York Giants Opening Line Analysis

This matchup was originally considered a pick ’em by most opening lines and has seen the number move towards the Broncos at -2.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. This line was already shifting a bit towards Denver, who entered the month of August as one-point favorites after receiving a fair amount of the betting handle. Once Teddy Bridgewater was announced the starting quarterback on August 25, the number moved to its current resting point of -2.5 within the following days of the news. It’s rare to see a line shift in favor of a team traveling multiple time zones, but Bridgewater winning the starting job seemed to be a key turning point. Between the uncertain status of Giants running back Saquon Barkley, a myriad of injuries to other skill position players, and a pair of retirements for the Giants since this line opened, it seems to make sense why the public may be out on backing New York, at least for Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Indianapolis Colts, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks -142 | Colts +120

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-110) | Giants +2.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +2000 | Colts +3300

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Indianapolis Colts Opening Line Analysis

The Colts have had one of the more rough offseasons in the NFL so far, and the public has certainly taken notice of this line making one massive swing from one side to the other just a few days ago. With Colts quarterback Carson Wentz undergoing foot surgery back in early August, along with a more recent positive COVID test has put his availability for this matchup in jeopardy, it has caused this large shift of five points in the line. The Colts were originally sitting at -2.5, but once it seemed possible that Wentz was going to miss out, the line reversed to put the Seahawks at -2.5 in a blink. It’s another rare shift towards a team traveling west to east as Seattle will be making the flight across three time zones to play in this one. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson received the same surgery as Wentz, which has a timetable of 5-12 weeks of recovery, and although he is on pace to play in Week 1, his absence is one to watch based on this line movement. If Indianapolis is fully healthy for this game, that line may scramble back towards equilibrium, but if not, there may be a case here to back the Colts with the points.