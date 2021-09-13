NFL Week 1 Player Props: Derek Carr O/U 258 Yards

Of all the Baltimore Ravens’ injuries in the past few weeks, losing Marcus Peters might have been the most serious of them all. Sure the Ravens lost two quality running backs. But players at that position are widely interchangeable.

Since Peters’ arrival to Baltimore in 2019, their defense has vaulted into the top three of nearly every statistical category. The Raiders will be well aware of this, and that means they could look to attack the side of the field where Peters’ replacement, Anthony Averett, is expected to play.

If the Raiders go with a game plan that leans more on their passing game, it could mean a big day at the office for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr’s passing yards prop is set at 258.5. Last season, he surpassed this mark against another top passing defense when he threw for 284 yards against a New Orleans team ranked second in Football Outsiders Defensive DVOA.

With Peters sidelined, you have to fancy his chances in this home opener in front of what’s likely to be a raucous crowd that will attend their first game inside Allegiant Stadium.

