NFL Week 1 Player Props Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview on FanDuel Sportsbook

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 1 is the perfect opportunity to capitalize on individual player performance, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Joe Mixon – Cincinnati Bengals

The Bet: Over 15.5 Rushing Attempts (-148)

With Giovanni Bernard out of the backfield, Joe Mixon should benefit from additional carries as the lead rusher for the Bengals. Last season, Mixon carried the ball 119 times in six games, rushing for 428 yards and three touchdowns. Mixon carried the ball 16 or more times in all six games, with the lowest volume from a Week 2 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns, carrying the ball for 46 yards.

Our projections have Mixon carrying the ball 18.9 times and will face a Vikings defense that allowed the sixth-most rushing yards, averaging 134.4 yards per game. Despite Cincinnati’s tendency to throw the ball, Mixon will play a significant role in Cincinnati’s offense, leading the team with a 72% share of carries. Last season, the Bengals called the 11th-most plays in the league, averaging 67 plays per game using a 60%/40% pass-to-run split.

Cincinnati is a 3-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, and Mixon’s volume should increase if the Bengals lead into the fourth quarter, solidifying the over.

DJ Chark – Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bet: Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-106)

The Jacksonville Jaguars should have a condensed primary receiving corps of DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones, benefiting rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Last season, Chark led the Jaguars with a 20% target share, averaging 7.51 yards per target. Playing 13 games, Chark caught 53 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per reception, breaking the 28-yard threshold six times, including a Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans, targeted 12 times for a season-high 126 yards and one touchdown.

Chark currently projects for 56.8 receiving yards. Although questions surround the efficiency of Lawrence in his NFL debut, Chark should easily hit the over, facing a Houston Texans defense that allowed the ninth-most passing yards to opponents last season, averaging 256.5 yards per game.

Jacksonville is a 3-point road favorite against the Texans on FanDuel Sportsbook, and in a close matchup, Lawrence may rely on Chark to provide a deep-threat upside against a weak Houston secondary.

Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons

The Bet: Under 288.5 Passing Yards (-113)

The 13-year veteran is known for moving the Atlanta Falcons offense down the field through the air. For the past 10 seasons, Ryan has thrown for more than 4,100 each season, averaging 287.5 yards per game in that span. Last season, Ryan threw for 4,581 yards and 26 touchdowns in 16 games, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. In 11 games last year, he threw for less than 289 yards, and with Julio Jones missing most of the season because of injury, the offense demonstrated what it looks like without the big play ability of its star receiver.

With Julio Jones now on the Tennessee Titans, Calvin Riley should be the preferred target for Ryan, with Ridley leading the team with a 25% target share, averaging 9.61 yards per target. Most of Jones’s share of targets should go to Riley, and new head coach Arthur Smith prefers to use a double tight end set, which will create looks for Hayden Hurst and rookie Kyle Pitts.

Ryan currently projects for 267.78 yards and faces a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed 237.4 passing yards per game to opponents. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons as 3-point home favorites, and if Atlanta has the lead, expect a large share of plays to go through running back Mike Davis to run out the clock.