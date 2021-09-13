NFL Week 1 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Washington Football Team
September 13
Chargers’ second-year quarterback Justin Herbert won his second straight season opener with a 20-16 road victory over the Washington Football Team. Herbert completed 31-of-47 passes for 337 yards. He finished with one touchdown and one interception as the Chargers defeated a quality Washington defense that finished third overall in Football Outsiders Total DVOA ranking.
It was also the first game and first win for new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Staley served as the defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams last season. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise he was able to navigate such a tightly contested game.
Sunday’s contest was precisely the kind of game the Chargers would’ve lost in the past, whether it was in the Anthony Lynn era or even during the years with Philip Rivers as their quarterback.
The betting markets have also reacted to their win. Before the season, Los Angeles was priced at +126 to make the playoffs. Now, they’re currently trading at -120.
