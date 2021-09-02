NFL Week 1: Seattle Seahawks Vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Preview

The Seattle Seahawks will travel east to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the NFL season, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. There have been tons of line movement so far in this matchup, with the Colts opening up as a 2.5 point favorite, but now Seattle is favored by 2.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s a five-point swing which is clearly massive, and there hasn’t been much news that would have caused something like this to happen.

What’s Caused This Line Movement?

This is a spot where you’re getting a west coast team traveling two time zones which is a situation that many people consider when wagering these matchups. The trend could be because of how dinged up the Colts have been thus far in training camp and into the preseason. You had quarterback Carson Wentz, and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson both require foot surgery and are now just returning from the COVID list. This line may just be saying, “Hey, the Colts just might not be ready yet.” They obviously missed plenty of practice time together with key players out, which can be a worry. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn’t a fan of playing starters in the preseason, so they will be well-rested.

It still feels like a good number with Seattle because the Colts just missed too much time, especially when Wentz is entering a new system with new teammates and a new franchise.