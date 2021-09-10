NFL Week 1 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfield’s and the McCoy’s in Romeo and Juliet. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an interesting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance that they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 1.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills (-6.5) — 48.5 total

The public wants nothing to do with the Steelers at the moment. They started the year 11-0, but they ultimately lost five of their final six games to close the year. That has led to the perception that this team is a fraud, and the fact that their quarterback is on the decline certainly doesn’t help. Unsurprisingly, 65% of the spread tickets have landed on the Bills.

That said, the majority of the spread dollars are actually siding with the Steelers. The sharps see the number at 6.5 points, which is apparently more than enough to make the Steelers their preferred side.

New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers (-4.5) — 44.5 total

The Jets have become the laughingstock of the NFL, so it’s not surprising that the public hates them. They’ve received just 31% of the spread bets in this contest, making them one of the least popular sides in Week 1.

However, the sharps seem to view this as a more balanced contest. The betting dollars are split nearly 50-50, and we’ve already seen two reverse line moves on the Jets. There’s some real buzz with their offense for the first time in decades, while the Panthers will be turning to Sam Darnold. He was one of the worst quarterbacks in football during his tenure with the Jets, and he wasn’t particularly impressive with the Panthers during the preseason.

Seattle Seahawks (-3) @ Indianapolis Colts — 48.5 total

The Colts have had a tumultuous offseason. Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson were both sidelined with knee injuries, and Wentz was diagnosed with COVID once he was cleared to return to the lineup. However, both players are officially good to go for Sunday.

Perhaps those injuries have made the Colts undervalued. Just 27% of the spread bets are currently siding with them, but those bets account for 42% of the dollars.

Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans (-3) — 52.5 total

The public sees this as a clear “over” game. The over has received 63% of the bets on the total in this game, but 73% of the dollars have landed on the under. That said, most of the money arrived on the under after this line was increased to 52.5. If that continues, this number could creep back down towards the opening number of 51 closer to game time.

San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) @ Detroit Lions — 44.5 total

The public sees two questionable offenses facing off against each other, which pushes them towards the under. However, that is completely ignoring the other side of the ball. The Lions have the potential to be one of the worst defensive teams in football this season, which creates a scenario where the 49ers establish a huge early lead. That can’t happen without the 49ers putting a bunch of points on the board.

That would then create garbage time, which is an over bettor’s dream. That’s the scenario that the sharps appear to see, which is why 71% of the total dollars in this contest have been placed on the over.

