NFL Week 10 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 10 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. Like last week injury news is dominating the slate, setting up players to be in prime matchups.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons

The Bet: Under 290.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan leads a pass-first Falcons offense which uses a 64%/34% pass-to-run ratio as part of an up-tempo 25.2 seconds per snap play-calling scheme. The Falcons, however, look to have a tough matchup, facing a stout Dallas Cowboys defense ranked seventh in DVOA, per Football Outsiders. Look for Ryan to target rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in this matchup, with wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepping away from the team for personal reasons. This season, Pitts has been targeted at least six times in the Falcons’ first seven games, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. Despite a 54.5-point total, the highest on the slate, an efficient passing game might be challenging for Ryan, facing the high-powered Dallas Cowboys, who, as 7.5-point favorites, may opt to slow the game down, featuring running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in a clock-killing situation.

Dating back to last season, Ryan has reached the 291-passing yard threshold nine times. Our models project Ryan for 278.91 passing yards against the Cowboys, which trends him toward the under.

Jordan Howard – Philadelphia Eagles

The Bet: Under 41.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

With running back Miles Sanders on the injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles have gone to veteran running back Jordan Howard to lead the workload in the backfield. Appearing in two games this season, Howard has rushed for 128 yards on 29 attempts, averaging 4.41 rushing yards per game, and is second on the Eagles with a 34% share of carries in the backfield. The Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos looks ideal for the Eagles rushing game, facing a Broncos’ defense ranked 23rd in rushing DVOA. Philadelphia, one of the more up-tempo offenses in the league, calling a play every 24.6 seconds, takes a balanced 55%/45% pass-to-run play calling ratio, with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts under center, ranking as the eighth-best offense, according to PFF. The dual-threat quarterback also has a 33% share of carries, which may limit Howard’s ability to reach the 42-rushing yard threshold. In addition, with the Eagles currently a 1.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, look for Hurts to likely increase the passing cadence in hopes of keeping this game competitive.

Howard projects for 34.25 rushing yards against the Broncos, trending him toward the under in an ideal matchup against a defense struggling to stop the run.

Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bet: Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

After a bye week in what looks to be an ideal matchup, Tampa Bay heads to the nation’s capital, facing a Washington Football team defense ranked 30th in defensive DVOA. Quarterback Tom Brady has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, featuring wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans, who is second in the receiving corps, responsible for an 18% target share, only behind Chris Godwin, has been targeted at least five times in six of the Buccaneers’’ first eight games. A deep threat option, Evans averages 13.9 yards per reception and should see additional looks, especially with Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski continuing to miss time because of injury. With Godwin questionable ahead of the Week 10 matchup with a foot injury, Evans could potentially be the lead wide out if Godwin were to sit. We’re projecting Evans for 86.81 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a terrible Washington defense that has a tough time stopping the passing game.