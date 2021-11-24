NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Prop Bets

It’s objectively the best holiday of the year, Thanksgiving!

And while you’re shoveling turkey and stuffing into your gob, you might want to consider laying down some money on some special Thanksgiving Day props.

Hoping over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, we can check out some unique Thanksgiving-only Weekly Specials.

Ezekiel Elliott

The Bet: Ezekiel Elliott To Have 100+ Combined Rushing + Receiving Yards & Score 1+ TDs (+250)

This bet isn’t so much of a wager on Ezekiel Elliot as it is a bet against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have allowed 1,321 rushing yards, which ranks as the fourth-worst in the NFL. Opposing squads also average 29.5 carries against the Las Vegas. In games that Elliott has carried the ball more than 20 times, he’s eclipsed 100+ yards, but that’s only happened twice this year. With the addition of receiving yards to the total, I am pretty confident this part of the bet will be achievable. Elliott has gone for 100+ combined yards four times out of his ten games, which doesn’t instill confidence. However, the only team to stop him that has had a worse run defense than the Raiders were the Chargers, and he missed the mark by three yards in that game. In addition, Elliott has seven touchdowns through ten games, and the Cowboys have yet to lose a game this season when he scores one. Elliott was limited in practice on Monday due to a knee injury but practiced fully on Tuesday. This bet is far from a guarantee, but Las Vegas is bad enough that I think it’s a pretty good bet that Elliott will be able to come through.

D’Andre Swift / David Montgomery

The Bet: Either D’Andre Swift or David Montgomery To Have 100+ Yards Rushing (+125)

I love it when there are two ways to win a bet. With Jamaal Williams battling a thigh issue over the past month, D’Andre Swift has been getting the bulk of the carries in Detroit, and he’s done some work. Since coming off the bye in Week 9, Swift has carried the ball a combined 47 times over two games for 266 yards. The man is on fire right now. I don’t think we should expect Swift to average 9.7 yards per carry as he did against the Browns, but his career average is 4.29. The Bears allow on average 28.6 carries, and we’re projecting Swift to account for 61.9 of those carries. Averaged out, this would land Swift in and around 77 yards. In addition, Williams is still banged up, and Jared Goff has indicated he’s a gameday decision, so that could play into the number of carries Swift gets. Also, remember, Swift is not the only part of this equation. Enter David Montgomery. Looking at Montgomery’s projections, he’s expected to account for a 70.1 individual market share of the team’s rushing attempts and to rush 4.37 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the Lions’ 316 rushing attempts allowed are the worst in the NFL. Averaged out, Montgomery will put up, in and around, 98 yards against Detroit. I’m confident either Swift or Montgomery will eclipse the 100+ yard mark between the two of them.

Highest Scoring Game – Week 12 (Thanksgiving Day Only, 11/25)

The Bet: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (+120)

I expect the Cowboys’ offense to get back to what it does best, score. Las Vegas comes into this one on a three-game losing skid and is desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys had a lackluster performance against the Chiefs in Week 11, scoring nine points. These are two teams in need of a rebound, and this is a showcase game. Despite the match against Kansas City, Dallas has the fourth most touchdowns in the NFL with 35. Our projections have Las Vegas and Dallas combining for 51 points.

Meanwhile, the other two games are projecting under 47 points each. I’m sure the Cowboys’ offense is hungry to prove themselves this week, and the Raiders seem like prime meat. Las Vegas is not very good against the rush but is quite good against the pass, so I expect Elliott to rack up some yards against the Raiders. Also, it’ll be interesting to see if Derek Carr can get back to some of the numbers he was putting up before their Week 8 bye, being that Dallas is in the lower half of pass defenses.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.