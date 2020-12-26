NFL Week 16 Sharp Report

Another 1-2 week for the Sharp Report as we drop to 8-7 over the last five weeks. Thanks to Matt Rhule for kicking a field goal on that last drive making Panthers +8.5 backers very happy. Now that we are one week closer to the end of the road, the clinching scenarios become more prominent. Make sure you know what each team is playing for and make sure motivation is not a factor. The lack of home-field advantage is also something to keep a very close eye on as teams should not be getting the benefit of the doubt when it comes to playing on their own turf.

Here are some spots on the board that stood out to me this week.

Browns vs. Jets

It’s a rare week we get to sell high on the Jets after their first win of the season. The Quinnen Williams injury means Cleveland’s talented backfield will have a lot of extra room to run. The Browns also have everything to play for as they can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win and some help. Despite the win, the Jets are still the worst team in the NFL, analytically speaking, while Cleveland is ranked 19th in overall team efficiency. The Browns defense is coming off one of its best efforts of the season, holding the Giants to just 288 total yards and 14 first downs in a 20-6 win last Sunday night. Expect a similar scoreline on Sunday.

Pick: Browns -9.5

Bears vs. Jaguars

This might be the ultimate contrarian spot of the week as the Bears come in red hot while the Jaguars have not won since Week 1. Chicago is getting the large majority of bets, but the line has stayed relatively stable all week, hovering just over a touchdown. Gardner Minshew gets the start, and rightfully so, coming off a solid performance against the Ravens with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Mitchell Trubisky has been playing at an extremely high level, but now the Bears are laying a big number on the road, which means the market has fully adjusted to their winning streak. Jacksonville might be the ugliest dog of the season, but stranger things have happened in the NFL this season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jags stole one.

Pick: Jaguars +7.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys

We’ve identified a rare total that stands out this week as the Eagles and Cowboys are somehow still playing meaningful football despite their subpar records. The Philly offense has found its stride with Jalen Hurts, and this week he gets to face the worst rushing defense in the NFL. Dallas is allowing 161.8 rush yards per game this season, which means plenty of space for Hurts and Miles Sanders. Andy Dalton has quietly put up some decent numbers with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last two weeks. Both teams have some pretty decent weapons on the outside, and both defenses are banged up, especially Dallas, with three starters sidelined. With a reasonably priced total, this feels like a decent spot to fire on the over.

Pick: Over 49.5