NFL Week 2 Line Movement Report

One of the most interesting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant line movements so far for NFL Week 2.

New England Patriots @ New York Jets – NE -3.5 to NE -5.5

The Patriots are one of the heaviest bet sides to start the week. They have received both public and sharp support, receiving 84% of the spread bets and 91% of the spread dollars.

As a result, the sportsbooks have responded by jacking up the line. The Patriots were listed as 3.5-point favorites to start the week, but they’ve moved to 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Jets have a massive problem with their offensive line. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was pressured on more than 50% of his dropbacks last week, which was easily the top mark in the league. That was against a subpar Panthers’ defensive front, and now they’ll be playing without left tackle Mekhi Becton. That could be a significant problem not just against the Patriots but for the rest of the season.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers – LAC -2.5 to LAC -3.5

This spread hasn’t moved as much as in the previous game, but the one-point line movement was across the vital number of three. More games land on three than any other number in the NFL, and Chargers’ backers are no longer winning if this game ends on that margin.

The big news here is the absence of DeMarcus Lawrence. He suffered a foot injury at practice that is expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. He’s easily the top defender on the Cowboys, and the Chargers offensive line delivered an elite performance last week vs. the Football Team. The Cowboys could struggle to generate any pressure in this contest.

Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks – SEA -4.5 to SEA -6.5

The Titans and Seahawks were both expected to be contenders this season, but they’re coming off wildly different results in Week 1. The Seahawks cruised to a comfortable road victory vs. the Colts, while the Titans were drubbed at home by the Cardinals. With that in mind, the sportsbooks have had to adjust this number to reflect public perception.

Russell Wilson has also historically been elite at covering the spread at home, posting a record of 40-29-3 ATS during the regular season.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers – Total drops from 46.5 to 44.5

These two teams put together strong defensive performances in Week 1. The Saints were outstanding vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, limiting them to three points while generating three turnovers. The Panthers’ matchup vs. the Jets was much easier, but they racked up six sacks and limited Gang Green to just 252 yards of total offense.

The Saints’ offense is still playing without Michael Thomas, leaving them without one of their top pass catchers. The under has received 65% of dollars on just 45% of the tickets, so the sharps seem to think this game could be lower scoring than expected.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – Total rises from 48.5 to 50.5

The line movement has gone in the opposite direction in this game. These offenses were explosive last week, with the 49ers racking up 41 points vs. the Lions and the Eagles scoring 32 vs. the Falcons.

Both teams will face a much tougher test this week, but these two offenses could be better than initially thought. The 49ers are known as a defensive team, but they can dominate teams with their physical offensive line and running game. The Eagles’ offense could be dynamic with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, given his elite combination of athleticism and arm talent.