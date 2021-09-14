NFL Week 2 Opening Odds Analysis

It’s time for everyone to overreact and think that either the sky is falling or that their favorite team is going to hoist the Lombardi in February after just 60 minutes of play! Week 2 is just two days away, and some of the lines have already seen plenty of movement since opening a few days ago. Let’s take a look at how some of these matchups have shifted around over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +154 | Football Team -184

Spread: Giants +3.5 (-113) | Football Team +3.5 (-106)

Total: 41.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Giants +10000 | Football Team +7000

New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team Opening Line Analysis

When the lookahead lines were released last week, Washington Football Team was a hefty six-point favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook over the Giants and would be the highest this spread would reach before kickoff as the number has only gone down since. Following their loss to the Chargers where starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that is going to keep him out for multiple weeks, the spread has come down nearly a field goal to +3.5 with a bit of juice towards New York’s side, meaning there’s potential for this number to get down to 3 or even 2.5 by the time we reach kick-off on Thursday night.

Whether it’s from public money or the bookmakers just adjusting for Taylor Heinicke under center rather than Fitzpatrick, it’s quite rare to see line movement towards a team that played as poorly as the Giants did on Sunday. Daniel Jones did not look comfortable at any point in their opening game against the Broncos, and Teddy Bridgewater was able to pick apart that New York defense all afternoon on his way to a 27-13 victory. It’s going to be hard to find reasoning to back the Giants as it will be more a fade of Washington if you take that side of the game. Wait until this spread gets even closer if you like Washington, and jump on it now if you are looking to get that field goal insurance with the Giants.

Denver Broncos Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -270 | Jaguars +220

Spread: Broncos -6 (-110) | Jaguars +6 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +4800 | Jaguars +22000

Denver Broncos Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Opening Line Analysis

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough debut to his NFL career on Sunday as he suffered his first regular-season loss at any level of football in his career, and the Jaguars look much worse than people expected. The rookie tossed three touchdowns and three interceptions while Houston had basically run away with the game by halftime as three-point underdogs. The defense may be a bigger concern here. A Houston offense who is expected to be towards the bottom of the league this season was firing on all cylinders and torched Jacksonville’s defensive unit for 37 points in their win. Not a great start to head coach Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching career, and they will have a lot to clean up with Denver in town. The Broncos will remain on the east coast following their strong win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, where quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a solid performance, and the defense looked stout as ever.

This line opened at -3, but following Sunday’s action for both teams, it has quickly ballooned to -6 at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The movement from here will be something to keep an eye on because it’s difficult to see it getting any bigger than the key number of seven, so it’s likely to either close right around here or slingshot back down with some sharp money backing the Jags. Take Jacksonville now if you like that number because it’s unlikely that you’ll see a better one by Sunday.

Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +440 | Packers -590

Spread: Lions +11.5 (-114) | Packers -11.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +42000 | Packers +1400

Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Line Analysis

This matchup is home to what has been a complete boomerang of a line between sharp money and bookmaker adjustment following the embarrassing performance from the Packers in Week 1. This number opened at -10.5 and didn’t sit there for long as it got pounded all the way up to -13.5 before the Week 1 kickoff. Following a gritty performance from the Lions and the 38-3 loss that Green Bay suffered to the Saints, it re-opened at -11 but has now notched back up to -11.5. The Packers are one of the public’s favorite teams to bet on, especially at home, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see this number sneak its way back up towards two touchdowns. It could be a buy-low spot on Aaron Rodgers after one of the worst games of his career on Sunday, so if you think the Packers are capable of bouncing back, grab this number as soon as possible to beat that closing line.

Tennessee Titans Vs. Seattle Seahawks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Titans +198 | Seahawks -240

Spread: Titans +5.5 (-111) | Seahawks -5.5 (-108)

Total: 53.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +2800 | Seahawks +1700

Tennessee Titans Vs. Seattle Seahawks Opening Line Analysis

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another matchup in Week 2 between two teams who trended in opposite directions any more than the Titans and Seahawks did with their opening matchups. Tennessee was never really in the game against the Cardinals, and with the heightened expectations following the signing of wide receiver Julio Jones, it was an embarrassing showing. Their porous defense was on display as they couldn’t find an answer for Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray who had a field day on his way to a 38-13 blowout win over the Titans. As for Seattle, the triple time-zone travel to Indianapolis was never a concern as Russell Wilson cooked his way to four touchdown passes and a 28-16 win over the Colts.

After these performances, the opening line of -3.5 has heightened to -5.5 after their respective Week 1 performances. It’s hard to see this number move in any direction other than inflating towards the Seahawks, so if you like Wilson to thrash this weary Titans secondary, grab this number sooner rather than later. Wait until kickoff if you believe the Titans can bounce back as you may be getting a touchdown your way by Sunday morning.