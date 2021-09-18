NFL Week 2 Player Props Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview on FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Week 2 Player Props Odd and Analysis

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 2 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Elijah Mitchell – San Francisco 49ers

The Bet: Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

With lead running back Raheem Mostert out for the season, Elijah Mitchell takes over as the primary rusher for the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 1, Mitchell rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries as part of a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions, responsible for 67% of the 49ers’ carries.

Facing a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, which ranks 10th best run defense according to PFF, might be a challenge for Mitchell. The Eagles limited Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis to 49 yards on 15 carries. A big unknown involves the impact of rookie running back Trey Sermon, who was a late inactive for Week 1 and should see involvement in the backfield.

Our projections have Mitchell rushing for 73 yards on 15 carries, well above the 57.5-yard mark.

San Francisco is a 3-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. With Mitchell proving he can take over lead rushing duties, look for more opportunity if the 49ers lead toward the end of the game.

Antonio Brown – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bet: Under 69.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a prime matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Quarterback Tom Brady should have no problem moving the ball down the field, facing a Falcons defense that ranks 30th in defensive DVOA.

The only downside to the Buccaneers offense is the number of weapons available at Brady’s disposal. With wide Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski all vying for opportunities, it’s difficult for one of the pass-catcher to stick out. In the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Chris Godwin led the receiving corps with 30% of the target share, doubling Antonio Brown, who was second on the Buccaneers with 15%.

Antonio Brown saw seven targets in Week 1, catching five passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Last year he reached the 70-yard mark in two of the eight games he played, which came against the Falcons.

Brown currently projects for 58.8 receiving yards and is third among Tampa Bay wide receivers, with Godwin and Evans seeing a larger share of receiving yards. Another critical factor lies with Tampa Bay, currently a 12.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. If the Buccaneers run away with the game, the receiving corps may be limited in late-game opportunities, which trends Brown toward the under.

Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders

The Bet: Under 263.5 Passing Yards (-113)

On a short week, the Las Vegas Raiders head east to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a Week 1 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Derek Carr threw for 435 yards, going 35-for-56 with two touchdowns. Carr’s preference in the receiving corps looks to be tight end Darren Waller, who Carr targeted 19 times for 105 yards and one touchdown. According to PFF, the Steelers should be a tough test for Carr, ranking as the third-best coverage defense. In a Week 1 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Steeler limited quarterback Josh Allen and a high-powered Bills’ receiving corps to 270 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Carr reached the 264-yard mark in nine games.

Carr currently projects for 225.67. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Steelers as a 6.5-point home favorite, which lends itself to the Raiders opting for more of a pass-heavy play-calling scheme. However, if Pittsburgh is ahead, look for the Steelers to run out the clock with running back Najee Harris seeing the bulk of carries, limiting opportunities for Carr to reach the 264-yard mark.