NFL Week 2 Recap: Atlanta Falcons Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Good luck finding an NFL team that’s in a better rhythm offensively than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s recorded back-to-back games of at least 30 points, and quarterback Tom Brady has already racked up nine touchdowns thus far. Everything’s clicking for the Tampa Bay offense at the moment, and perhaps the rest of the league should have seen it coming when wide receiver Mike Evans said the offense was “miles ahead from where they were last year.”

That’s a scary thought when you think of the weapons Brady has at his disposal. His biggest challenge is probably making sure everyone’s happy and getting their share of touches on the ball.

The Buccaneers’ aggressiveness went into warp speed in Week 15 of last season when they trailed 17-0 to the Falcons at halftime. It’s rumored that head coach Brue Arians was very frank with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and told him to unleash everything in their playbook in the second half.

Tampa Bay hasn’t looked back since then.

And when you have a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings, it’s a heck of a lot easier for everyone else to buy-in. The only ones probably having less fun in the offense are the running backs. Tampa Bay’s rush percentage is just 28.23% which puts them 31st in the league.

The Buccaneers are still the second shortest odds (+550) to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook.