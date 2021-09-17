NFL Week 2: San Francisco 49ers (-3) Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Preview
September 17
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 as both teams will look to continue cruising off their season-opening victories. San Francisco is currently a three-point favorite against the Eagles, with the total set at 49.5 for Sunday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Is Jalen Hurts Ready For San Fran?
The Philadelphia offense looked to be in midseason form while the defense was dominant for most of the game against Atlanta in Week 1. The 49ers also looked impressive in all facets against the Lions, and when Jimmy Garoppolo has been healthy, they’ve been a hyper-efficient team. Although the Eagles looked good against Atlanta, it’s a major step up facing San Fran’s offense the following week. A factor you would typically consider is traveling across the country, but the team chose to stay in West Virginia following their win over Detroit to remain on this side of the country, which may play a big part. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked great in Week 1, but the 49ers may be a bit too much for him. The Niners should get the job done even on the road here.
