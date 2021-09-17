NFL Week 2 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and the McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an interesting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance that they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 2.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Saints (-3.5) @ Carolina Panthers – 44.5 total

These teams are both coming off impressive performances in Week 1, but the public is gravitating towards the Saints. They put an absolute beating on the Packers, and they’ve received 60% of the spread tickets in this matchup.

The Panthers are the preferred target for the sharps. Their victory against the Jets was a lot less impressive, but they checked several boxes in that victory. Sam Darnold looked great, Christian McCaffrey looked healthy, and the pass rush generated constant pressure vs. the Jets.

The injury report is another factor working in the Panthers’ favor. Marcus Davenport is not expected to suit up this week, and he generated one sack and two tackles for a loss vs. the Packers. The Saints lost their top pass rusher from last year during the offseason in Trey Hendrickson, so they could struggle to generate pressure without Davenport.

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) @ Indianapolis Colts – 47.5 total

The general public wants nothing to do with the Colts at the moment. They were hammered by the Seahawks last week, and now they have to square off with a potential Super Bowl contender in the Rams. They have elite talent on both sides of the ball, and the upgrade from Jared Goff to Matt Stafford has the chance to put them over the top.

Still, the sharps are seeing some line value with the Colts. The advance spread on this game had the Colts as just 1.5-point underdogs, so the Colts are getting two additional points on the current line. The sharps tend not to overreact to one game, so they’ll take that value more often than not.

San Francisco 49ers (-3.0) @ Philadelphia Eagles – 49.5 total

This game features one of the largest discrepancies of the week. The 49ers are receiving 66% of the spread bets, but the Eagles have garnered 72% of the spread dollars.

The Eagles are still a bit of a question mark, but the sharps like what they saw in Week 1. They limited the Falcons to just six points, so they may be better than expected defensively. The offense also racked up 32 points and has the potential to be dynamic with Jalen Hurts under center.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) – 54.5 total

The Cowboys are almost always a public team, and they’ve garnered 57% of the spread bets in this matchup. That said, the Chargers have received 82% of the spread dollars.

The Chargers’ offensive line held up exceptionally well vs. a strong pass rush last week, and now they face a Cowboys’ defense that will be without DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys should struggle to generate any pressure, which could lead to disaster vs. Justin Herbert.

Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) – 54.5 total

The discrepancy in this game is on the total. The over has received 66% of the betting tickets, but the under accounts for 89% of the dollars.

The total on this game has risen massively on FanDuel Sportsbook. It opened at 50.5 points on Sunday, but it’s up to 54.5 points currently. The sharps appear to think this number has gotten too high and are willing to target the under.