NFL Week 3 Best Player Prop Bets

NFL Week 3 Player Prop Odds and Analysis

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 3 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

The Bet: Under 271.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Jared Goff has found a new home in Detroit, looking to spark the Lions’ offense. In a Week 2 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Goff threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season, Goff has reached the 272 passing yard mark in eight games. He’ll face a Baltimore Ravens defense ranked 23rd in DVOA and will likely rely on a pass-heavy play-calling script as a 7.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook. Against the Packers, The Lions used a 63%/37% pass-to-run split.

The Lions receiving corps might be a cause for concern. Tight end TJ Hockenson leads the Lions with a 20 % target share, followed by running back D’Andre Swift, at 17%. With the lack of viable options and the likelihood, the Ravens will deploy a run-first approach if leading in the second half, limiting Goff’s chances. Detroit’s defense is last in DVOA and should give Baltimore plenty of opportunities to run up the score.

Goff projects for 245 passing yards against the Ravens, falling well below the line.

Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

The Bet: Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks to be the lead producer in the offense. To start the season, Kamara has had one 20 carry performance, a Week 1 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers, and looks to bounce back from a disappointing eight-carry, five-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers rank first in rush DVOA. Dating back to last season, Kamara has reached the 58-yard threshold in eight games.

The Patriots will likely focus their defense on Kamara in hopes of limiting the star running back. However, the rush defense looks to be a weak point for the Patriots. According to PFF, New England ranks 23rd in run defense and grades out at the four-worst run defense.

Kamara projects for 67.69 rushing yards against the Patriots, expected to carry the ball 15 times. With the Saints currently, a 3-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, expect Kamara to see the bulk of the production from the backfield.

Sammy Watkins – Baltimore Ravens

The Bet: Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

A new addition to the Baltimore Ravens receiving corps, Sammy Watkins looks to be a preferred target for Lamar Jackson in the passing game. He is currently second on the Ravens in target share, seeing 27% of the Raven’s looks. In a Week 2, 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins was targeted seven times, catching four passes for 44 yards. Dating back to last season, Watkins has reached the 36-receiving yard mark in seven games.

Watkins and the Ravens benefit in a Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, who rank last in defensive DVOA, and in a matchup with a 50.5-point total, the Ravens should score at will. One item to watch is Baltimore’s passing tendencies. So far this season, the Ravens have called the least passing plays, averaging 27 designed pass plays per game, likely a result of Jackson’s dual-threat rushing ability.

Watkins projects for 51.75 receiving yards against the Lions in Week 3, and if the volume of targets remains the same, he should trend toward the over.