NFL Week 3 Fantasy Recap: Chicago Bears Vs. Cleveland Browns

There’s a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking in Chicago as some Bears fans want head coach Matt Nagy to be a bit more inventive in how he deploys his rookie pivot Justin Fields. Many are clamoring for Nagy to move the pocket around for his young quarterback, which Fields was familiar with during his time at Ohio State. However, this is the NFL, and it’s much easier said than done. This idea that what worked in college or during the preseason is farcical at best.

In Week 3, the Bears lost to the Browns on the road, 26-6. But what’s even more astounding is they had just 47 yards of offense in the entire game. That’s a mind-boggling number for a professional football game. But there’s a reason why Nagy was reluctant to consider Fields as a legitimate contender to begin the season as the starting quarterback.

Fields just isn’t ready at the moment, but an injury to Andy Dalton has forced him into the lineup. Week 4 will present an opportunity to bounce back when Chicago takes on a winless Detroit team.

Opinions appear to remain split on Chicago’s chances as some sportsbooks opened the Bears as a three-point home favorite before moving them to -3.5. In contrast, other sportsbooks opened them at -3.5 before dropping them to -3.

This game might not be the most glamorous one in Week 4, but it has plenty of intrigue from a betting perspective.

