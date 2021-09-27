NFL Week 3 Fantasy Recap: Washington Football Team Vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills looked dominant in their 43-21 home victory over the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Josh Allen looked more like the 2020 version of himself as he completed 32-of-43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. The former Wyoming product also didn’t throw any interceptions and finished with a Total QBR of 84.0.

However, the real takeaway of the game might be the much-ballyhooed defense of the Football Team. Washington has allowed 36 points over its last two games, including 29 points to an anemic Giants offense. This season, Washington’s allowing 30.7 points per game which put them 29th in the league.

The Football Team should get a chance to get back in the win column in Week 4 when they visit Atlanta as 1.5-point favorites.

This line opened with Atlanta as a one-point favorite. However, all the early money, particularly from sharp bettors, has pushed this number in the other direction through the key number of zero.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.