NFL Week 3 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant line movements so far for NFL Week 3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams – Rams -1.5 to Buccaneers -1.5

This is the biggest matchup of the week, pitting two undefeated squads against each other. They also are the two favorites two win the NFC on FanDuel Sportsbook, so these two squads could face each other again in the postseason.

The Buccaneers are considered the superior squad, but the Rams opened as slight home favorites. However, most spread bets and dollars in this matchup have sided with the Bucs, moving them to 1.5-point favorites.

Remember, home-field advantage is worth approximately three points towards the spread, so the new spread suggests that the Bucs are 4-5 points better than the Rams on a neutral field.

Arizona Cardinals @ Jacksonville Jaguars – Cardinals -6.5 to -7.5

This spread has only moved by one point, but the move is a big one. The Cardinals have jumped from -6.5 to -7.5, which means the Cardinals’ bettors are no longer winning if the team wins by a touchdown.

The Cardinals were extremely impressive in their first matchup this season, generating tons of pressure on defense while scoring at will on offense. However, they were much less impressive last week vs. the Vikings. They still managed to secure a victory, but only because Vikings’ kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Still, the Cardinals have garnered massive betting support in this contest: They’ve received 87% of the spread bets and 91% of the spread dollars.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans – Titans -3.5 to -4.5

These teams were expected to contend for the AFC South title this season, and while that’s still the case, neither team has been awe-inspiring to start the year. The Titans stole a win vs. the Seahawks last week thanks to a monster performance from Derrick Henry, but that’s the only win these teams have combined for through the first two weeks.

The line movement in this matchup likely stems from the Colts’ injury situation. Carson Wentz is dealing with sprains in both ankles, and he’s questionable to suit up this week. He was able to practice on Friday – which bodes well for his availability on Sunday – but Brett Hundley or Jacob Eason would get the nod at quarterback if Wentz is ruled out.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers – Steelers -4.5 to -3.0

The Steelers also have an injury at quarterback at the moment. Ben Roethlisberger is in no jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals, but he’s dealing with a pectoral injury that is causing pain when he throws. That means he could be less effective than usual, and his performance has left a lot to be desired even when at full strength.

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders – Total drops from 45.5 to 43.5

Let’s wrap things up with a few more quarterback injuries. Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out, which means Jacoby Brissett will draw the start. He was dreadful in relief if Tagovailoa last week, finishing with just 169 passing yards on a ridiculous 40 attempts.

Derek Carr will suit up for the Raiders, but he’s currently dealing with an ankle injury. He was hampered down the stretch last week vs. the Steelers.

It remains to be seen how effective either of these quarterbacks will be on Sunday, which has caused the total to drop by two full points.

