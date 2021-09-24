NFL Week 3 MNF: Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Dallas Cowboys Preview
September 24Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3 as both teams look to get over .500 and notch their first division win of the season. The Cowboys are currently favorites at -3.5, with the total set at 47.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Could Dominate With Weapons
The Eagles will be without both defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks this week. Those are two critical losses on that team, and even if they aren’t quarterbacks or running backs, it may make a big enough difference as a collective to give the Eagles that hook here.
Last week, the Cowboys showed that even without guard Lyle Collins and wide receiver Michael Gallup, they can still move the football and get tons of yards both through the air and on the ground. Dallas’s offense looked great in Week 1, solid in Week 2, and still feels underrated, and that may bode well for them here. Consider laying the 3.5 with Dallas at home having the better offensive unit that could light things up here.
